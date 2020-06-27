iPhone 12
The Razer Blade 15, Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro and more on sale today

Deals. Let’s start today off with the Razer Blade 15 which is currently $200 off, leaving the 2019 Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $1400 shipped. The 2018 iPad Pro is also $394 off, leaving the 11in, 1TB of storage variant for $954 shipped. We have a LONG list of Garmin deals in the description but, the Fenix 5S Plus is $250 off, leaving it at $500 shipped. Finally, the Marshall Kilburn 2 is $100 off, leaving it at $200 shipped. We have more deals in the links in the description. Buy Razer Blade 15 Buy iPad Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition aka S20 Lite will arrive in October

This year we got the S10 Lite and the Note 10 Lite at CES but, it looks like Samsung doesn’t want to wait too much this time around. According to a new Korean report we could be getting a new Galaxy S20 Lite as soon as October. The report claims that Samsung is working on a 3-month continuous phone launch strategy where the Note 20 will arrive in August, the Fold 2 will hit the shelves in September and we could be getting this S20 Lite in October. Another report claims that this phone might actually be called the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, which just sounds a little fancier. This phone will reportedly come in LTE and 5G skews and will run One UI 2.5 over Android 10.

Microsoft is permanently shutting down its retail stores

I’ve got to hand it to Microsoft for reaching profitability again in such a staggering way, but I’m not gonna deny that the controversial decisions are not my favorite, like killing Windows Phone and writing off the Nokia deal. Well today we have another one. Microsoft decided to close their retail stores temporarily back when the pandemic started but, apparently they want to keep it that way. In a major strategy shift, Microsoft just announced that they’ll be permanently closing almost all of their retail stores across the globe and they will be relying only on their online sales and their services. As for the jobs, we don’t know if they will be able to keep all of them but, Microsoft says that their retail team will “continue to serve customers from the Microsoft corporate facilities or even remotely”. They also say that they will “re-imagine” the space in their stores but we don’t exactly know what that means just yet.

Google Pixel 4a nears launch as it appears on FCC

Even if the Google Pixel 4a isn’t talked about as much lately, it still pops up in the rumor mill just enough for us to not completely forget about it. Now, it was just listed on the FCC which usually means that we’re getting close to a launch date. From that listing we got three different model numbers, one for the US and the other two are most likely for other parts of the world. Now we also have some case renders for the phone that show the more symmetrical bezels we’re expecting, the hole for the stove camera and even the punch hole at the front. The phone on the case render is Blue but, we still don’t know if that variant will be announced as it might’ve gotten scrapped. We’re still hoping for a July 13 launch so we’ll keep you posted as, Pixel 5 leaks should start coming soon.

OnePlus Nord will feature a dual front camera setup of 32MP + 8MP

We’ve been getting a lot of teasers and leaks for the upcoming OnePlus Nord. Now, a new development from Android Central talks about the selfie cameras, yes, cameras. We were expecting this phone to come with a centered single punch hole but according to this leak, it’ll bring dual front facing cameras. These will consist of a main 32MP sensor along with an 8MP secondary, but we don’t know exactly what the secondary camera will do. The leak mentions that the two cameras will come like the ones on the Huawei P40, at the top left corner. We’re expecting this phone to bring a Snapdragon 765, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with a starting price around $330.

Story of the day:

New leaks give us a 4G iPhone 12 starting at $549

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max could arrive with 120Hz displays

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max could arrive with 120Hz displays

And finally for the hottest news today let's talk iPhone 12 and two very important things… new perks.. And what you'll have to pay for a specific variant we didn't think would happen. We have some new leaks from Ice Universe but, they're actually not for a Samsung device, sort off. We know Samsung provides Apple's displays, especially when it comes to the Pro models. Well, according to him and "a reliable source", the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max have basically the maximum 120Hz refresh rate. Some iOS 14 beta users have found an accessibility setting that limits the frame rate of their device to 60fps, hinting that future iPhones will be capable of higher refresh rate. Now, we don't know if these iPhones will bring variable refresh rate but, that's most likely not going to be the case for this year. Instead we'll apparently get Apple's ProMotion feature which dynamically adjusts the display to the movement of content for fluid scrolling, greater responsiveness and smoother motion. We also have a new leak from Twitter, though the source I've never heard of, and the leak is also funky.. so we have a claim that we will still get LTE versions for the iPhone 12 and 12 Max (Not Pros), and if we do, these will cost as low as $549. The 12 Max will cost $649 and the 5G prices will be $649 for the 12 and $749 for the 12 Max, pretty much like Jon leaked before.
