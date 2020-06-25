OnePlus 8 Pro review

OnePlus 8 Pro will again be up for grabs in India today. The sale will take place at 12 noon via Amazon.in and OnePlus.in. Unlike the previous sale where both OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were made available, this one will only offer the Pro variant. It will be made available in Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue color options.

OnePlus 8 Pro sale offers include a Rs 3,000 instant discount on SBI cards and EMI transactions. Further, Jio is offering benefits worth up to Rs 6,000. The 8GB + 128GB model that comes in Onyx Black and Glacial Green is priced at Rs 54,999. On the other hand, the 12GB + 256GB variant that sells in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue colors will cost Rs 59,999.

OnePlus 8 Pro key Specifications
Display6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED
3168 x 1440 pixels
HDR10+ support
513PPI pixel density
1300 nits peak brightness
120Hz refresh rate
3D Corning Gorilla Glass
19.8:9 aspect ratio
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865
RAM8GB / 12GB
Storage128GB / 256GB
Rear Camera48MP primary (f/1.7) Sony IMX689 sensor
48MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)
8MP telephoto (f/2.4)
5MP color filter camera (f/2.4)
Front Camera16MP (f/2.45) Sony IMX471 sensor
Battery4510 mAh
Warp Charge 30 Wireless
Warp Charge 30T
Reverse charging
You May Also Like
What will be the name of Android 11?
Pocketnow Daily: Android 11 Public Beta is NOT for Everybody… (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the latest Google Public Beta of Android 11, the leaked specs and features of the Galaxy Fold 2 and more
Motorola One Fusion+
Motorola One Fusion+ first sale in India today, costs Rs 16,999 ($224)
It will be made available through Flipkart in two color options, Moonlight White and Twilight Blue.
LG Velvet arrives in Europe this month, US availability to follow soon
LG Velvet has an IP68-certified and MIL-STD 810G compliant build, offers support for wireless charging, and comes equipped with an HDR10 P-OLED display.