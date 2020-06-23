HONOR has today made a ton of announcements and launched new offers to boost its presence in the European market. Let’s start with the biggest news – the HONOR 9A. The new HONOR smartphone packs triple rear cameras and flaunts a garish gradient design, but comes with a budget price tag slapped on to it.

It features a 6.3-inch HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. You get three cameras at the back, with the main snapper using a 13MP sensor, accompanied by a wide-angle lens and depth sensor. There’s an 8MP camera on the front, and a large 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on.

HONOR 9A specifications

Display6.3-inch HD+ IPS LCD
88.4% screen-to-body ratio
1600p x 720 pixels
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
RAM3GB
Storage64GB
Expandable up to 512GB via microSD
Rear Cameras13MP (F/1.8) main
5MP (F/2.2) wide-angle
2MP (F/2.2) depth
Front Camera8MP (F/2.0)
Battery5,000mAh
10W charging
OSMagic UI 3.1 (Android 10)
Dimension159.07 x 74.06 x 9.04 mm
Weight185 grams

HONOR 9A price & availability

HONOR 9A costs €149.90 and will be up for pre-order starting July 1st, while sales will be handled via the official HiHonor website, Amazon, and other authorized retailers. It will be up for grabs in a choice of three colors – Ice Green, Midnight Black, and Phantom Blue.

In addition to the HONOR 9A, the company has also launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds called HONOR CHOICE. These are actually the first in a new CHOICE series of smart devices that HONOR is developing. Unfortunately, the company is yet to reveal pricing and availability details.

Plus, the HUAWEI spin-off has also announced 85 new workout modes that will be added to the HONOR Magic Watch 2 smartwatch via an update. Additionally, the company is also offering a free 12-month subscription of Microsoft 365 Personal with the purchase of HONOR MagicBook 14 laptop – which costs €649.90 – until June 30 in the UK, France and Germany.

