Best Buy is discounting several Apple products to celebrate today’s WWDC 2020. We find $100 on select MacBook Air models, up to $200 discounts on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro models and $900 or $1,050 on select 15.4-inch MacBook Pro models. We also find iPad, HomePod, and iPhone deals, so check the links to see what you’re interested in.

The 13.3-inch 4J Ultra HD Samsung Chromebook is getting a $100 discount. You can get yours for $899, and you get an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. You can also choose between the Mercury Gray or Fiesta Red color options.

Now, heading over to Amazon, we find the 50-inch Samsung Quantum HDR Smart TV is getting a $102 discount, meaning you can get yours for $548. You can also go bigger with the 58-inch version for $698 after a $202 discount.

The Skagen Connected Falster 3 Gen 5 Stainless Steel is usually found for $295, but you can get this smartwatch for $233.56 after a $61.44 discount. There are several color options you can choose from if you really feel like getting one of them.

The Bose Home Speaker 500 can also be yours today for $299. This device is getting a $100 discount, and you can even choose between its Black or Silver color variants.