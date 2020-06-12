Image: XDA-Developers

Earlier this month, we had our first look at the renders of Google’s upcoming Android TV streaming dongle that is codenamed ‘Sabrina‘. Now, fresh information extracted from the firmware files by XDA-Developers indicates that the upcoming device might also support a dedicated low-latency mode for gaming.

Within a pre-installed system application called “SabrinaService”, there is a reference to a feature called “allm.” ALLM stands for Auto Low Latency Mode and it is an HDMI 2.1 feature that allows a gaming console, PC, or other devices to automatically enter a low-latency mode in order to provide a lag-free and uninterrupted experience for gaming, video conferencing and other scenarios.

To describe it in simple words, the Sabrina Android TV dongle will automatically enable a low-latency mode when it is connected to a compatible smart TV with a native low-latency mode of its own. And now that Google Stadia can be installed on an Android TV (sideloading it, not officially), it appears that Google’s upcoming streaming device might be the first to come with Stadia support.

