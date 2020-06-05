OnePlus 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S20

Verizon has been selling the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra from day one. However, it held off on the junior S20 until Samsung was able to add support for its unique mmWave 5G, which the two elder siblings already have.

Now, you can finally buy a Samsung Galaxy S20 at Verizon. The carrier has its own version of the phone that is called Galaxy S20 5G UW. It is being made available in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Pink, and Cloud White. Moreover, the latter can only be purchased via Verizon in the States.

It costs the same as anywhere else at $999. The carrier is offering a special $150 off if you order the phone today. It will be credited in the form of bill credits applied if you purchase using Verizon’s installment plan for 24 months.

Source: Verizon

