iPhone 11 Pro review

Apple Watch Series 3, Lenovo’s smart Tab P10 and more products on sale today

Deals. We have some new deals for you starting off with Pixels, the Pixel 4 is currently $154 off, leaving it at $645 for the 64GB variant. The Pixel 4 XL also has an $81 discount which leaves it at $818 shipped but, hurry because they’re somewhat low in stock. Moving on, the Apple Watch Series 3 is $20 off from its usual price, leaving it at $179 shipped for the 38mm GPS variant. If you want an Android Tablet, for some reason, the Lenovo Tab P10 is $100 off, leaving it at $200 shipped. We have more deals on Sony TVs, sleep trackers, microphones and more. Buy Apple Watch Series 3 Buy Lenovo Smart Tab P10 Buy Sony X950H Buy Withings Sleep Buy CAD Audio GXL2600USB

HTC may finally deliver a device with Android 10 with the HTC Desire 20 Pro

Does anyone remember HTC? Well, earlier this year we heard that the company was under new leadership and we were expecting them to get back to their roots and launch some sort of flagship. An HTC Desire 20 Pro just popped up on Google Play support and now we get some of the specs. It’ll apparently be powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC, 6GB of RAM and will run Android 10 out of the box. We got schematics for the design of this phone back in April, and now it was also certified by the NCC so we should see it some time soon. Thing is, fine that you wanna use the roots thing to bring a classic name like Desire, but where are the flagship elements in those roots HTC?

There is now a video of the upcoming Google Android TV streaming device

Yesterday we got some images of Google’s new dongle for Android TV which is codenamed Sabrina. Our friends over at XDA now have a recovered video that shows the device and the UI. The device will apparently be announced along with the Pixel 4a and it will allow you to Cast from your devices and control it with a separate remote that also allows for voice controls. It’s not exactly a Chromecast and it will work more like an Apple TV where it has it’s separate UI that you can control with the remote without the need to cast to it from your phone. It will also bring some features from their Smart Speakers like letting you answer your door from it or ask it different questions, we should be hearing more about it in the next few weeks.

Apple may be working on services bundle

Apple is apparently working on a bundle for their different services. 9to5Mac just found new files in the iOS 13.5.5 code that reference a “bundle offer” and a “bundle subscription”. The files are said to be related to the “management system of Apple’s own services subscriptions like Apple News+.” We’ve heard rumors of this since 2018 and it looks like it might happen, merging Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple News+ into the same bundle offering. If you combine the current prices of these services it amounts to $25 so we hope it’ll be somewhere around the $15 mark.

The Moto Razr 2 could arrive with larger displays

Recently we heard that Motorola was working on a successor for last year’s Moto RAZR and it looks like things are on track for that September launch. According to the Display Supply Chain Consultant’s CEO, both of the RAZR’s displays will be growing in size. He didn’t specify on the outer display but apparently the main display will adopt the same size from the Galaxy Z Flip, meaning a 6.7in display which is half an inch larger than the current RAZR. Other leaked specs include the Snapdragon 765G, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, Android 10 out of the box and a 48MP main camera.

Story of the day:

Apple could give us iPhones with low-power LTPO OLED displays in 2021

iPhone 13 prototype shows an under-screen camera, in-display Touch ID and a USB-C port

And finally the hottest news today have to do with iPhone, but we’re not exactly sure which one. If you remember last week we talked about lightning sticking around for another year because the next iPhone is going portless. Yeah hold on to that. Let me summarize it. Back on Monday we got some dummy units for the iPhone 12 which looked kinda sketchy since they’re pretty much a showcase of footprint and that’s it. Now we have some iPhone 13 dummies from the same source. We know that Apple is notorious for prototyping and we recently got some leaks that hinted to a port-less iPhone. These new leaks don’t follow on that and we should take this with a considerable amount of salt considering the timeline but, these do show a notch-less iPhone coming, which also brings a USB C port and a weird camera array that doesn’t really tell us anything about the cameras. Speaking of this notch-less display, a new DigiTimes report claims that Apple’s supply chain partners are developing OLED displays using LTPO backplane technology for the 2021 iPhones. LTPO is the technology that allows for a more power efficient display, paving the way for better battery life and that ProMotion display that we’re expecting for the upcoming iPhones. Most of the leaks we’ve covered from reliable sources hint to the 2020 iPhones bringing ProMotion features, but other sources claim that LTPO is essential for that and we might get it until 2021. I know, it’s all a mess.. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
