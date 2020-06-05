Apple may be already planning on delivering iPhone devices with LTPO backplane technology, the same one that’s supposed to be found in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+. The main difference is that Apple could be working to give us this feature until 2021.

“Apple has yet to introduce its 5G iPhones for 2020, but its supply chain is already developing OLED screens using LTPO backplane technology for next year’s premium iPhone models, according industry sources.”

While Digitimes suggests that we may have to wait until 2021, some leakers claim that we may see this technology in some 2020 iPhones, but these are just predictions without any form of confirmation. LTPO panels would give us more power-efficient displays, which would also mean we would get better battery life, variable refresh rates, and new features like ProMotion or always-on displays in future iPhones.

Source MacRumors

Via Digitimes

