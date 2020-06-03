Realme Smart TV

Realme Smart TV was launched in India on May 25 and went on sale yesterday. It comes in 43-inch Full HD and 32-inch HD Ready variants. Both of them feature Chroma Boost Picture Engine and sport a bezel-less design with bezels as thin as 8.7mm.

Now, Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO has confirmed that Realme will be soon launching a premium 55-inch TV. Last week, he confirmed that Realme will soon begin local manufacturing of its TVs by setting up an SMT (Surface-mount Technology) production line.

In an interview with IANS, he said that 55-inch TVs are considered as premium and flagship. Hence, Realme could be prepping to launch a 55-inch Smart TV variant soon. There is no information regarding the specifications of the upcoming model.

Current Realme Smart TVs feature Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and Live Channel. More apps can be downloaded through the Play Store since they run Android 9.0. Moreover, the remote comes equipped with YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and Google Assistant shortcut buttons.

Via: Gadgets360

