We start today’s deals with the Google Pixel 3a that’s available at Best Buy from $230, in its unlocked variant with 64GB in storage. If you want the Google Pixel 3a XL, it’s also on sale for $270 with the same 64GB in storage.

You can also get a new Emerson Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat with a touchscreen for $106.49 after a $62 discount. This smart device works with Alexa, so you will be able to control the temperature of your house or apartment with voice commands.

Beats Solo3 are currently $20 off in its Black color variant, so you can get a pair for $179. However, other color options have more significant discounts, so your savings depend on the color you choose.

You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 from B&H and Amazon; it just depends on the color you want. The Black version is $229 after a $70 discount from B&H, while the Gold color option is available for $224.30 over at Amazon, which translates to a $75.69 discount.

Finally, the Fender Monterey Bluetooth speaker is down to $150 after a 36 percent price drop. This Bluetooth speaker usually sells for $235, so it would be a nice moment to get one, and you would be getting 120 watts of power.