Samsung is planning to add another budget phone called the Galaxy M01 to its Galaxy M-series lineup in India. And going by the name, it will be the most affordable device in the entire portfolio. But ahead of its rumored launch in the Indian market, key specs, design renders, and pricing of the phone have made their way online.

The upcoming Samsung phone flaunts a rather generic but familiar design with two vertically stacked camera lenses at the back and a 5.71-inch HD+ display on the front with a waterdrop notch. It will rely on the Snapdragon 439 chip fitted alongside 3 gigs of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

At the back, you’ll find a 13MP primary camera sitting below a 2MP depth sensor, while a 5MP snapper is there on the front. The Galaxy M01 packs a 5,000mAh battery and will also offer Dolby Atmos support. As per a reliable tipster, Galaxy M01 will be priced at Rs. 8,999 (~$120) and might be launched soon in the country, but there is no information on international availability yet.

