Instagram has rolled out new tools to enable its creators earn money off the videos they post. It will not only introduce ads in its video product, IGTV, but will also let some of the creators sell “badges” to their fans while broadcasting live videos.

As for the IGTV ads, 55 percent of revenue will go to the creators of the videos against which those ads run. The video ads will be built for mobile and up to 15 seconds long. For the early run of the new feature, Instagram selected participants like Avani Gregg, Eitan Bernath, and Salice Rose, rising stars who built much of their followings on social video phenomenon TikTok.

Coming to the Badges, fans who purchase them will stand out in the comments and unlock additional features, including placement on a creator’s list of badge holders and access to a special heart. Badges will begin testing next month with a small group of creators and businesses. It will soon expand across the US, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, Spain, and Mexico.

Source: Instagram