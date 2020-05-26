Apple may be looking for ways to stop depending on Samsung’s OLED panels, but it seems that Samsung Display would provide almost 80 percent of the OLED displays that will be used in the upcoming iPhone 12.

“Samsung Display has obtained nearly 80% of the overall panel orders for Apple’s next-generation iPhone series tentatively dubbed ‌iPhone 12‌ slated for launch later this year, according to industry sources. LG Display and BOE are other panel suppliers for the upcoming iPhones.”

It seems that this year’s iPhone 12 displays may come from three different suppliers. According to DigiTimes, BOE may become one of Apple’s suppliers for OLED panels, and join LG and Samsung. Samsung has been Apple’s OLED supplier since 2017 when the company finally gave its iPhone X this feature. Now, Samsung would supply the displays for three of the upcoming iPhone 12 variants, the 5.4-inch entry-level option, the 6.1, and 6.7-inch iPhone Pro models; LG and BOE displays may be used in the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with similar specs to the entry-level variant.

Source MacRumors

Via DigiTimes