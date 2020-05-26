We start today’s deals with the current iPad Pro sale over at B&H Photo Video. You can find the 11-inch iPad Pro models from 2018 starting from $799 in the Wi-Fi only version with 256GB in storage. You can also save up to $250, but that depends on the model you choose.

If you’re looking for great sound, the Sony Z9F 3.1-inch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and wireless subwoofer home theater surround system for TV is available for $698 after a $201.99 discount. You can also get a pair of wireless rear speakers for a total of $996, but this bundled price doesn’t give you a discount.

Acer’s 49-inch curved LCD gaming monitor is getting a $200 discount, meaning you can get one for $700. You get a 120Hz FreeSync LCD display with a3840 x 1080 resolution, a 32:9 aspect ratio, and support for up to 16.7 million colors.

Amazon is also offering the Moto Z4 with the Moto 360 camera moto mod included. This device is a factory unlocked version that comes with 128GB in storage and a $100 discount, which means you would only have to pay $400 for yours.

Last but not least, you can get the SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable External SSD for just $81.77 after an $88.22 discount. That’s more than fifty percent off its regular price, and you can get this portable device to keep your files safe.