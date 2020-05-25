Today’s Memorial Day deals come from B&H and Amazon. We start with Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro that’s $200 off. This Late 2019 model comes in Space Gray, and it can be yours for $2,199. It comes with a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB in storage.

Next up is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, which also gets a $200 discount. You can get one for $999, and you get a 12.3-inch touch screen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB in storage space.

Want to pay even less for a laptop? The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 is selling for $699 after a $200 discount. You get a 1GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB in storage.

Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air is getting a $50 discount. You can get one in Space Gray for just $579, and you get this version with 64GB in storage and Wi-Fi + cellular connectivity.

The Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR camera kit is available for $449 after a $100 discount. You get an 18-55mm and a 75-300mm lens, a 16GB Sandisk Extreme SD card, and PaintShop Pro 2020 Ultimate to edit your shots.

If you’re looking for a new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A51 is also on sale. This factory-locked device with 128GB n storage can be yours for $293.55 after a $106 discount. The A50 is $50 off, leaving it at $300, and the A10e is $150 after a $30 discount.

The AirPods Pro are $19.05 off, but you can save an extra $1.96 at checkout. You can get one for $229.95 or less since you can also get a $10 discount when you pay with Amazon’s Store Card.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch is available with a wide variety of discounts. You can save up to $14, depending on the model you choose.

You can also check out the complete list of Best Buy Memorial Day deals here