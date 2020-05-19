Realme X3 SuperZoom is all set to be unveiled on May 25 alongside 7 other products. However, ahead of the launch, live images and specifications of the device have leaked online.

The device is said to feature a 6.6-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate support. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

On the optics front, it is rumored to sport a 64MP Samsung GW1 lens with f/1.8 aperture + an 8MP superwide lens with f/2.3 aperture + an 8MP periscope lens with an f/3.4 aperture with OIS and support for 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom + a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. Selfies could be taken care by dual sensors.





The Realme X3 SuperZoom is tipped to pack a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It is expected to be made available in Arctic White and Glacier Blue color choices.

Source | Via