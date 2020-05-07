LG Velvet

LG has revealed the price of its upcoming LG Velvet smartphone. The device is priced at KRW 899,800 (~734). It is likely to be the starting price of the phone.

The company also shared that the LG Velvet will go on sale in South Korea starting May 15 with pre-sale starting from May 8 till May 14.

We already know most of the specifications of the upcoming phone. It features a 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision display and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset.

As for the optics, it sports a 48MP main sensor + an 8MP ultra-wide lens + a 5MP depth sensor. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter. Further, there’s a 4,300mAh battery on the inside.

Source: LG

Can I use my iPhone 8 cases with the iPhone SE?

You may want to take good care of your iPhone 8 cases if you’re planning on getting yourself a new iPhone SE and you don’t want to spend on new cases
OnePlus pop-up boxes

You can get OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Pop-Up Boxes in India by paying just Rs 1,000 more

The OnePlus 8 pop-up box is priced at Rs 45,999 (~$602), whereas the pop-up box for the OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 60,999 (~$798).
iQOO Neo 3

iQOO 3 gets a price cut in India, now the cheapest SD 865-powered device

The iQOO 3 4G 8GB + 128GB variant is down from Rs 38,990 to Rs 34,990.