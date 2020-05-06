We are months away from the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S series. Still, we are already getting some details about the camera in the next flagship. It seems that Samsung may be ditching its laser autofocus to stop having focusing issues like the ones presented in the current lineup. Hopefully, the glass on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 camera bumps won’t break like they do in the S20 Ultra.

The new camera in the new Samsung Galaxy S21 may include massive upgrades. According to rumors, the primary camera would consist of a 150MP camera sensor, a 64GB telephoto, a 16MP wide-angle, and a 12MP macro sensor. Earlier reports also mention that Samsung may drop the ToF sensor as early as the Galaxy Note 20, but it seems that it could also arrive in the camera of the Galaxy S21.

It seems that there are two versions being tested, the first one would have Optical Image Stabilization on the main telephoto sensor, and the selfie camera, while the other version would have OIS in the Telephoto and the wide-angle camera. Now, the macro camera is usually found in Samsung’s Galaxy A series, but it could very well find its way to the next Galaxy S flagship.

Source SamMobile

Via Clien