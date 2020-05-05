MediaTek has announced three new gaming-focused chipsets this year. The first two where the Helio G80 and Helio G70, which were presented earlier this year. Now the company has announced a new gaming-focused chipset that is also intended for budget smartphones, the new Helio G85.

The new Helio G85 chipset is similar to the Helio G80 for the most part. However, it also includes a faster GPU to improve your gaming experience. The first smartphone to include this chipset is the Redmi Note 9, a device that was announced last week. The new chipset comes with a 1GHz ARM Mali-G52 GPU and HyperEngine Game Technology enhancements. It also includes two ARM Cortex-A75 cores running at 2GHz, with six Cortex-A55 cores which run at 1.8 GHz, and it was built using a 12nm process.

“MediaTek is expanding our Helio G family to give device makers more options in designing smartphones that deliver an elite gaming experience. The Helio G85 delivers a combination of impressive performance, minimal power consumption, and a range of other gaming enhancements so users can enjoy fast and smooth gameplay.”

Dr. Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek’s wireless business unit.

The Helio G85 will also provide smooth performance and extended battery life because of its “Resource Management Engine.” It will also boost the performance of AI cameras and allow device makers to create a wide range of multi-camera smartphones with any mix of wide-angle, telescopic, macro, and sensor with sizes up to 48MP. It also includes Integrated Voice Wakeup, Highly Accurate Inertian Navigation, and Dual 4G SIM support. For more details, you can follow this link.