We have started to get more rumors about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6. This new leak includes some of the best features that we could get in this device.

YouTuber Nikias Molina just revealed that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6 might include a new S6 chip, sleep tracking, a pulse oximeter, longer battery life, and mental health sensors.

EXCLUSIVE leaks about the upcoming #AppleWatch Series 6 features. 💤 Sleep Tracking 🔋 Longer Battery Life ❤️ Pulse Oximeter ⚡️ S6 Chip 🧠 Mental Health Abnormalities Detection Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/fN0j6xmOMA — Nikias Molina #BeHappy (@NikiasMolina) April 30, 2020

Some of these features were already mentioned in a beta version of Watch OS 7. It will be great to get sleep monitoring and blood oxygen monitoring this year finally. This last feature is also known as SPO2, and it measures the oxygen saturation level in the user’s blood. Pulse oximetry would be used for detecting abnormalities while sleeping, and it can also identify forms of pneumonia. The new Apple Watch is also supposed to include sensors that may be able to warn users about stress levels and possible panic attacks, as we saw on previous leaks. Finally, a new Apple S6 chip, that would also help in power management to get longer battery life.

Source Tom’s Guide