Samsung has rolled out a new software update for the Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds that brings some of the features present on the recently-launched Galaxy Buds+. Notable among those features are Microsoft Swift Pair and Ambient Sound.

Microsoft Swift Pair allows users to quickly connect the Galaxy Buds to their Windows 10 PC, giving them the flexibility to pair it with any compatible device users want their audio to route through. Additionally, the update introduces automatic Ambient Sound preset, which allows audio signals from the surroundings to pass through and keeps users aware of what’s happening around them.

The update also brings Spotify integration for music playback control. A single tap and hold gesture will launch Spotify and start playing music from the point users left off. Another tap and hold gesture during music playback will help bring up Spotify playlist recommendations.

Source: Samsung