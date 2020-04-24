Xiaomi Mi A3
Android 10 update for Xiaomi Mi A3 was rolled out a couple of months ago, but it was rolled back due to some issues. Then, it was released again and rolled back for the second time. That happened again. Now, for the fourth time, the company has released Android 10 for its Mi A3, an Android One device.

The update comes with the version number V11.0.14.0.QFQMIXM. The roll out will be pushed in batches to ensure there is no issue. If you are yet to receive the update, you may check from the system setting if it is available for your device.

Notably, this update is of just 32.69MB compared to the 1.33GB file size of previous updates that were canceled. The changelog includes a system-wide dark mode, gesture navigation, privacy controls, and more.

This build is also said to fix the issue of fingerprint not showing up when picking up the phone.

