After the launch of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus 7T Pro has received a price cut in India. The phone’s price has been dropped by Rs 6,000. It is down from Rs 53,999 launch price to Rs 47,999.

The OnePlus 7T Pro base variant carries 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. To recall, it features a 90Hz 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. Further, it comes with a triple rear camera setup: 48MP + 16MP + 8MP. It also includes Super macro mode and Nightscape mode on the camera app itself.

Moreover, it doesn’t have a notch as the phone consists of a 16MP pop-up selfie camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and packs a 4,080mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Source: OnePlus India