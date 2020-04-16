Google’s Meet video conferencing solution is getting a new Gmail integration that will allow users to start or join Meet calls directly from the email service. Meet’s integration with Gmail will reportedly go live for G Suite customers starting today, Google VP Javier Soltero told Reuters.

In addition to it, Google also plans to add a gallery view to Meet that will let users see up to 16 meeting participants in one frame. Zoom also offers something similar, but the number of participants users can see is considerably higher at 49. The new call screen layout in Meet will be available for users later this month.

Google is also working on a lighting adjustment feature for Meet that will improve video quality in dim lighting, something we all struggle with. Lastly, Meet will soon get an audio tool that will suppress background noise during a video call. To recall, Discord also released a background noise suppression feature a few days ago.