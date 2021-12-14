2021 Smartphone Holiday Shopping Guide: Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and more
Check out our carefully craft 2021 Smartphone Holiday Shopping guide that features budget smartphones under $400, premium mid-rangers, and high-end flagship devices from the likes of Apple, Google, OnePlus, Samsung, and more.
Google announces Android 12 Go Edition with faster app launches, longer battery life
Android 12 Go Edition brings some massive changes, improving the overall experience by loading apps faster, introducing more privacy features, and conserving battery life without impacting the user experience.
MediaTek launches flagship Dimensity 9000 chip
The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is one of the most anticipated chipsets of 2021. The new Dimensity 9000 chipset will be in the next generation of flagship smartphones from companies such as OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, and HONOR.
OPPO Find N foldable official, takes on Galaxy Fold 3, Mate X2, and the gang
OPPO just launched its first-ever foldable flagship smartphone, the OPPO Find N. It comes with a large 7.1-inch inner display, Snapdragon 888, 12GB of RAM, and an impressive hinge mechanism.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 announced, Europe gets it this month, US only next year
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a large display and a powerful chipset that delivers an overall great performance in a slim and lightweight form factor.
Android 12L could add Face Unlock support for the Pixel 6 Pro
New code found in Android 12L suggests that Google could potentially roll out an update to the Pixel 6 Pro that would enable the Face Unlock feature.
2021 Tablet Holiday Shopping Guide: Apple, Samsung, Amazon, and more
Check out our selection of the best tablets you can get for the holiday season, which include several great options from Apple, Samsung, and more
BLUETTI introduces the World’s first Sodium-Ion Solar Generator
BLUETTI recently announced the world’s first sodium-ion solar generator – the NA300, and the new compatible battery pack, the B480. They provide faster charging and better reliability than previous generators.
Get amazing savings on some of the best Android smartphones from Samsung, Motorola and more
Check out the best deals on some of the best Android devices in the market, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and other great phones on sale
Apple’s AirPods Max, AirPods gen-3 and more headphones are on sale
Amazon's latest deals feature Apple's AirPods Max and more headphone options from Sony and Bose
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature new processing to improve better image quality
Check out the latest rumors concerning the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, where a well-known tipster suggests that the camera in the upcoming device will be better than the one on its predecessor
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, Macs and more devices are on sale right now
Source: Microsoft We keep receiving amazing deals from Best Buy, Amazon, and more. We have recently spotted the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling for just $600 after a $300 discount that will get you a new laptop with a 12.3-inch touch…
B&H Holiday Deals let you save big bucks on your favorite Apple products
Check out the latest Apple deals available at B&H, where we have spotted the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and more devices on sale
Spotify introduces star rating system for Podcasts to help you find your favorite show
Today, Spotify announced the introduction of a star rating system, making it easier for audio listeners to find their new favorite podcasts.
OPPO patents new smartphone with display on the back
A new patent reveals that OPPO is working on another device that will have both, an under-display camera and a display on the back, next to the quad-camera setup.
Vivo teases Watch 2 ahead of December 22 announcement
The new Vivo Watch 2 will have a rounded display, a long battery life, and it will even have eSim support to make calls and connect to the internet.
New HUAWEI smart glasses powered by HarmonyOS are coming on December 23
HUAWEI is expected to unveil a pair of smart glasses that is rumored to be running HarmonyOS during its December 23 launch event.
Samsung patents a new foldable with a sliding display
According to a new patent filed by Samsung, the company may be working on a new foldable smartphone that could have both foldable and a slideable mechanism to roll out the display.
Apple is creating a new team to make in-house wireless chips
According to a new report, Apple may be creating a new team that would develop Apple’s own wireless chipset to remove the reliance on third parties.
Mediatek's Dimensity 9000 chipset will power the OPPO Find X4
The latest information confirms that the vanilla variant of the OPPO Find X4 and more Android devices will launch with MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset in Q1 2022
Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel Watch Information LEAKED on Video, Apple's NEW Display Technology? & more! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the latest Google Pixel 6 leaks, new OnePlus 10 Pro features, and more.
New Apple Displays could arrive with a lower price tag and LG panels
Check out the latest rumors about what could be Apple's new smart display that could arrive with Apple silicon under the hood and an interesting price tag
OnePlus 10 Pro could arrive with a better selfie camera and other great features
Check out the latest rumors about the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro, claiming that we may receive faster charging speeds and an improved camera.
Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is receiving a $130 discount right now!
Apple's latest 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro models are on sale, and you can also find interesting deals on the iPad mini, and more
Possible Google Pixel Watch watch faces leak in new Wear OS 3.0 build
The newly found minimal-looking watch faces may be featured on the upcoming Google Pixel Watch booting Wear OS 3.0.
Swift Playgrounds now allows devs to build and publish apps straight from the iPad
Apple’s Swift Playgrounds 4 is now rolling out on the App Store, and users who are interested in developing their own applications and games can now take advantage of the new app
Google is working on another augmented reality device
Google may be developing a brand new Operating System for an upcoming Google Glass smart glasses, or some other form of augmented reality device.
Your Instagram Stories could be longer soon
The Meta-owned social media platform has recently started testing out longer video story segments that would let users record and post Instagram Stories videos for up to 60-seconds.
December security patch might cause network issues for Pixel 6 Series in Europe
Google is having a tough time as more users are reporting network problems and signal loss on their Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones across Europe
OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders reveal specs and design
The new OnePlus Nord 2 CE appears very similar to the existing Nord 2 smartphone. The device will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek 900 5G chip, and it will have a new camera setup.
This is the upcoming HUAWEI P50 Pocket flip phone
The upcoming HUAWEI P50 Pocket will take on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, focusing on a compact and stylish design. The clamshell can take selfies using the outer display and stand at various angles.
HONOR X30 goes official with Snapdragon 695
HONOR officially unveiled the brand new X30 with a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. The device comes with several improvements, and it also supports fast charging.
Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 Series Dummies LEAKED, iPhone 14 Camera and Spec Details & more! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 leaked video, iPhone 14 Pro upgrades, and more.
Sceptre gaming monitors, and several PC components are on sale today
Amazon's latest deals feature amazing savings on Sceptre gaming monitors, AMD processors, and more gaming components
Best iPhone 13 Deals, Where to Buy
Are you planning on buying an iPhone 13? Read this article to learn about some of the best deals available for the flagship and where you can buy it!
Samsung Galaxy S22 series allegedly revealed in hands-on video
Check out the new alleged video of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series that features what seem to be dummy models of every variant