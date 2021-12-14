 Components

MediaTek launches flagship Dimensity 9000 chip

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is one of the most anticipated chipsets of 2021. The new Dimensity 9000 chipset will be in the next generation of flagship smartphones from companies such as OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, and HONOR.

By Roland Udvarlaki December 16, 2021, 2:00 am

Latest News

 Apps

Your Instagram Stories could be longer soon

The Meta-owned social media platform has recently started testing out longer video story segments that would let users record and post Instagram Stories videos for up to 60-seconds.

By Roland Udvarlaki December 16, 2021, 9:00 am
Android

OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders reveal specs and design

The new OnePlus Nord 2 CE appears very similar to the existing Nord 2 smartphone. The device will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek 900 5G chip, and it will have a new camera setup.

By Roland Udvarlaki December 16, 2021, 7:30 am
Android

This is the upcoming HUAWEI P50 Pocket flip phone

The upcoming HUAWEI P50 Pocket will take on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, focusing on a compact and stylish design. The clamshell can take selfies using the outer display and stand at various angles.

By Roland Udvarlaki December 16, 2021, 6:30 am
Android

HONOR X30 goes official with Snapdragon 695

HONOR officially unveiled the brand new X30 with a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. The device comes with several improvements, and it also supports fast charging.

By Roland Udvarlaki December 16, 2021, 5:45 am
Deals

Best iPhone 13 Deals, Where to Buy

Are you planning on buying an iPhone 13? Read this article to learn about some of the best deals available for the flagship and where you can buy it!

By Aryan Suren December 16, 2021, 12:00 am
