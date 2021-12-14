Latest News

Science BLUETTI introduces the World’s first Sodium-Ion Solar Generator BLUETTI recently announced the world’s first sodium-ion solar generator – the NA300, and the new compatible battery pack, the B480. They provide faster charging and better reliability than previous generators.

Android Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature new processing to improve better image quality Check out the latest rumors concerning the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, where a well-known tipster suggests that the camera in the upcoming device will be better than the one on its predecessor

Deals Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, Macs and more devices are on sale right now Source: Microsoft We keep receiving amazing deals from Best Buy, Amazon, and more. We have recently spotted the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling for just $600 after a $300 discount that will get you a new laptop with a 12.3-inch touch…

Android OPPO patents new smartphone with display on the back A new patent reveals that OPPO is working on another device that will have both, an under-display camera and a display on the back, next to the quad-camera setup.

Wearables Vivo teases Watch 2 ahead of December 22 announcement The new Vivo Watch 2 will have a rounded display, a long battery life, and it will even have eSim support to make calls and connect to the internet.

Android Samsung patents a new foldable with a sliding display According to a new patent filed by Samsung, the company may be working on a new foldable smartphone that could have both foldable and a slideable mechanism to roll out the display.

Phones Apple is creating a new team to make in-house wireless chips According to a new report, Apple may be creating a new team that would develop Apple’s own wireless chipset to remove the reliance on third parties.

Android Mediatek's Dimensity 9000 chipset will power the OPPO Find X4 The latest information confirms that the vanilla variant of the OPPO Find X4 and more Android devices will launch with MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset in Q1 2022

Accessories New Apple Displays could arrive with a lower price tag and LG panels Check out the latest rumors about what could be Apple's new smart display that could arrive with Apple silicon under the hood and an interesting price tag

Apps Swift Playgrounds now allows devs to build and publish apps straight from the iPad Apple’s Swift Playgrounds 4 is now rolling out on the App Store, and users who are interested in developing their own applications and games can now take advantage of the new app

AR/VR Google is working on another augmented reality device Google may be developing a brand new Operating System for an upcoming Google Glass smart glasses, or some other form of augmented reality device.

Apps Your Instagram Stories could be longer soon The Meta-owned social media platform has recently started testing out longer video story segments that would let users record and post Instagram Stories videos for up to 60-seconds.

Android December security patch might cause network issues for Pixel 6 Series in Europe Google is having a tough time as more users are reporting network problems and signal loss on their Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones across Europe

Android OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders reveal specs and design The new OnePlus Nord 2 CE appears very similar to the existing Nord 2 smartphone. The device will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek 900 5G chip, and it will have a new camera setup.

Android This is the upcoming HUAWEI P50 Pocket flip phone The upcoming HUAWEI P50 Pocket will take on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, focusing on a compact and stylish design. The clamshell can take selfies using the outer display and stand at various angles.

Android HONOR X30 goes official with Snapdragon 695 HONOR officially unveiled the brand new X30 with a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. The device comes with several improvements, and it also supports fast charging.

Components MediaTek launches flagship Dimensity 9000 chip The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is one of the most anticipated chipsets of 2021. The new Dimensity 9000 chipset will be in the next generation of flagship smartphones from companies such as OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, and HONOR.

Deals Best iPhone 13 Deals, Where to Buy Are you planning on buying an iPhone 13? Read this article to learn about some of the best deals available for the flagship and where you can buy it!