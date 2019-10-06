96W USB-C power adaptor rumored for the 16-inch MacBook Pro

While it didn’t make an appearance at the September iPhone event, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is still making headlines, with the latest reports placing it in the spotlight of the upcoming iPad event. There have been plenty of rumors regarding this new MacBook Pro model, but the latest comes from China, and it’s about the charger.

The image below is allegedly taken off of an insane 96W USB-C power adapter, and, according to the report, this will be compatible with the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro. No other MacBook uses this speed to charge, with the fastest being 87W and 61W for the 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Pro, respectively.

Expected to become official this month, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is rumored to feature smaller display bezels in pretty much the same case, upgraded processors, and a redesigned keyboard mechanism based on the old scissor-switch.