The holidays have made people lax, so many counties across the country are facing additional closures. Thankfully, it looks like we’re in the final stretch, so you just need a new way to stay entertained until it’s finally safe to step outside.

If you’re looking for a more interesting way to watch movies, YouTube videos, and play video games, a projector can spice things up! We’ve rounded up 9 deals on projectors to keep you occupied during the final stretch.

Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector

This portable projector is about the size of an iPhone but projects a bright, 200-lumen display up to 200 inches. This projector can cast a 1080p picture for 3 hours on battery life and an impressive 30 hours when used just as a speaker.

Get a Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector for $799.

PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector

Once it’s safe to travel, you’ll want a projector that you can take with you everywhere, and the PIQO Powerful fits the bill. It displays a crisp 1080p image up to 240 inches wide and delivers 5 hours of battery life when playing back video, all in a small package that can fit in the palm of your hand.

Get a PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector for $279.99 (Reg. 799).

CINEMOOD 360 Bundle: First Interactive Projector

The CINEMOOD 360 is ideal if you have kids thanks to its fun, interactive motion and hearing games. It also has built-in access to streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. Finally, the CINEMOOD supports 360-degree video for an immersive experience.

Get a CINEMOOD 360 Bundle: First Interactive Projector for $399 (Reg. 499).

4K HD DLP Pocket Projector

Looking for a high-definition experience for movies and sports? Look no further than this 4K projector from Kinkoo. It projects a 120-inch picture and can connect to your devices using Bluetooth or Miracast Mirror Display, so no cables are necessary.

Get a 4K HD DLP Pocket Projector for $299.99 (Reg. 499).

Kodak Luma 150 Portable Wireless HD Projector

Projectors have many uses beyond entertainment. A slim, portable projector like the Kodak Luma is ideal for presentations or business meetings. With a 120-inch projection and 2.5 hours of battery life, it’s the perfect travel companion.

Get a Kodak Luma 150 Portable Wireless HD Projector for $219.99 (Reg. 249).

Kodak Luma 75 Portable 1080p HD Pocket Projector

You don’t need a giant projector to enjoy HD video. With the Kodak Luma 75, you can enjoy sharp HD footage at up to 100 inches. You plug in media directly via HDMI, USB, and microSD, or you can connect wirelessly via Bluetooth and Miracast for ultimate flexibility.

The Kodak Luma 75 is Amazon’s Choice for portable projectors, with 4.3 out of 5 from user reviews.

Get a Kodak Luma 75 Portable 1080p HD Pocket Projector for $219.99 (Reg. 249).

Epson PowerLite 1780W LCD Projector (Certified Refurbished)

A powerful projector such as this Epson PowerLite is ideal if you want to create a cinematic, home theater experience. It features 3000 lumens of brightness, a 10,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, and manual keystone correction to adjust your projection vertically or horizontally. This model is certified refurbished, so it’s been tested to work like new.

Get an Epson PowerLite 1780W LCD Projector (Certified Refurbished) for $519.99 (Reg. 749).

AAXA BP1 100-Lumen nHD Speaker Projector

The AAXA BP1 is the perfect party projector (once it’s safe to host parties, of course). It can display a 60-inch image and features a 12,000mAh battery delivering 4 hours of music and video playtime. With video off, the BP1 doubles as a 12-watt Bluetooth speaker with 24 hours of battery life.

Get an AAXA BP1 100-Lumen nHD Speaker Projector for $143.99 (Reg. 164).

AAXA P7 600-Lumen Full HD DLP Pico Projector

If you’re looking for a jack-of-all-trades projector that delivers crystal-clear picture quality, bright output, and a large projection area, look no further than the AAXA P7. It can deliver 90 minutes of playback while on battery and can mirror your phone directly via Bluetooth or Direct Smartphone Mirroring.

PCMag gives the P7 a 4 out of 5, stating, “The AAXA P7 Mini HD Projector is a tiny 1080p model good for business presentations on the road, and it does a decent job at showing video and photos, as well as playing music.”

Get an AAXA P7 600-Lumen Full HD DLP Pico Projector for $379.99 (Reg. 399).

Prices subject to change.