If you need a laptop for remote work or distance learning, you don’t necessarily need a ton of processing power. You might want to consider a Chromebook instead. They offer just the right amount of power for the vast majority of people. They’re also known to be affordable, so you can save hundreds of dollars without sacrificing functionality.

You can save even more if you buy one of these certified refurbished, renewed, and grade b Chromebooks from Acer. These laptops may have cosmetic imperfections from previous use, but you can rest assured that each has been professionally tested and had any bad or failing hardware replaced. At under $250, you’re getting a laptop that works like new, which is an absolute steal!

Acer 11″ 16GB C720 Chromebook (Certified Refurbished)

If all you need is a computer to browse the web and consume content, you can’t go wrong with the C720 lineup. This model contains an Intel Celeron processor, integrated graphics, and 2GB of memory for light workloads. The display is only 11 inches wide, so it’s easy to take with you if you want to work while on the go.

Get an Acer 11″ 16GB C720 Chromebook (Certified Refurbished) for $149.99 (Reg. 199).

Acer C720-2844 11″ Chromebook , 1.4GHz Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Grade B)

Like most Chromebooks, this has limited storage space at just 16GB, but that shouldn’t be a problem thanks to its USB ports, which support external hard drive storage. This Chromebook also has plenty of display inputs, so you can connect it to a much wider screen for better productivity.

Get an Acer C720-2844 11″ Chromebook , 1.4GHz Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Grade B) for $138.59 (Reg. 299).

Acer C720-2103 11″ Chromebook, 1.4GHz Intel Celeron, 2GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Renewed)

This certified refurbished Acer Chromebook delivers a ton of power at a reasonable price. You can get up to 8.5 hours of battery life off a single charge and a 16GB flash SSD storage to store important school or work documents. It’s also incredibly small and light, weighing under 3lbs at 0.8 inches thick.

Get an Acer C720-2103 11″ Chromebook, 1.4GHz Intel Celeron, 2GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Renewed) for $188.09 (Reg. 299).

Refurbished models are also available for $169.99 (Reg.200)

Acer Chromebook C720P-2625 Chromebook, 1.40 GHz Intel Celeron, 4GB DDR3 RAM, 16GB SSD Hard Drive, Chrome, 11″ Screen (Renewed)

The C720P is the updated version of the C720 sporting 4GB of memory and 16GB of SSD storage space. Any defective hardware like the hard drive and memory has been totally replaced, so it works perfectly at a fraction of the cost.

Get an Acer Chromebook C720P-2625 Chromebook, 1.40 GHz Intel Celeron, 4GB DDR3 RAM, 16GB SSD Hard Drive, Chrome, 11″ Screen (Renewed) for $188.09 (Reg. 299).

Grade B models are also available for $138.59 (Reg. 299).

Acer Chromebook 13″ CB5-311, 4GB RAM 32GB – White (Refurbished)

Most Chromebooks are built to be as affordable as possible, so you typically won’t find one with a large screen. However, this Chromebook offers a 13.3-inch display, up to 14 hours of battery life, and 32GB of eMMC storage to boot. Finally, it’s paired with an Nvidia Tegra K1 processor for snappy web browsing and word processing.

Get an Acer Chromebook 13″ CB5-311, 4GB RAM 32GB – White (Refurbished) for $229 (Reg. 300).

Acer C740-C3P1 11″ Chromebook, 1.5GHz Intel Celeron, 2GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Renewed)

The C740 line is slightly stronger than its C720 predecessor thanks to its newer processor. However, the tradeoff for this particular model is less memory at 2GB, which is still plenty for light browsing or watching content on your favorite streaming service.

Get an Acer C740-C3P1 11″ Chromebook, 1.5GHz Intel Celeron, 2GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Renewed) for $138.59 (Reg. 299).

Acer C731T-C42N 11″ Chromebook, 1.6GHz Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Renewed)

A lot of people mistakenly associate Chromebooks with the slow, incapable laptops of the past, but some models actually offer plenty of horsepower. This in particular features a snappy 1.6GHz processor, plenty of RAM, and integrated graphics for more demanding workloads.

Get an Acer C731T-C42N 11″ Chromebook, 1.6GHz Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Renewed) for $217.79 (Reg. 300).

Prices subject to change.