MagSafe introduces convenience to iPhone. It lets users attach accessories that make it easier to use their device and improve its performance in some ways. Be it an attachment that adds a kickstand to your iPhone or one that brings a wallet. You can even extend your time away from a charger with the help of MagSafe-compatible portable batteries. The use cases are endless. Unfortunately, an incompatible protective case makes it difficult to use such accessories.

Thus, to ensure you can make the most of MagSafe while keeping your phone protected, find below our compilation of the best MagSafe cases for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Best MagSafe Cases for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Which MagSafe Case should you buy for your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus

Compatibility with accessories is key when picking a MagSafe case for your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus. Thus, we think choosing one of Apple's official cases will work best if you plan on using a variety of accessories. The raised elements on these aren't substantial, meaning most third-party attachments should connect just fine. Plus, they come with a wide variety of color options.

But if you'd like a higher degree of protection on your iPhone, you likely want to choose an option from Spigen or SUPCASE, brands with a proven pedigree for rugged accessories. Thus, if you own an iPhone 14, picking the Tough Armor with MagFit is a reasonable decision, but if you own an iPhone 14 Plus, we believe the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Mag will be a better fit.

This marks the end of our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus MagSafe case guide. Do you like the concept of MagSafe and find it useful in your day-to-day activities? Let us know with a comment below.