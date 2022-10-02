MagSafe introduces convenience to iPhone. It lets users attach accessories that make it easier to use their device and improve its performance in some ways. Be it an attachment that adds a kickstand to your iPhone or one that brings a wallet. You can even extend your time away from a charger with the help of MagSafe-compatible portable batteries. The use cases are endless. Unfortunately, an incompatible protective case makes it difficult to use such accessories.
Thus, to ensure you can make the most of MagSafe while keeping your phone protected, find below our compilation of the best MagSafe cases for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.
Apple iPhone 14
iPhone 14 joins the market as the smartphone to pick if you want a high-tier of performance, great cameras, and battery life that will last you through a day of use with ease.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Plus enters as the device to pick over iPhone 14 if you want the same high-tier performance and great cameras, with the added advantage of a screen that will help you see more at once and longer battery life.
Best MagSafe Cases for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
Spigen Mag Armor (iPhone 14)
Spigen Mag Armor brings the convenience of MagSafe to the tried and tested performance of Spigen's accessories. While slim, its silicone-based design doesn't skimp on bumper protection. The cover will ensure your iPhone 14 is protected and easy to grip.
Apple Leather Case with MagSafe (iPhone 14)
If you're looking for a more premium spin on the Apple Silicone MagSafe Case, the Leather Case is a perfect choice. While pricey, the cover will provide unmatched compatibility with accessories and comes in several colors, each of which will age differently based on your use, giving your case a touch of personality.
ESR Classic Hybrid (iPhone 14)
The construction of ESR's Classic Hybrid Case combines a clear polycarbonate back panel with a TPU bumper, ensuring your iPhone can absorb any impact without trouble while flaunting the color of its matte back glass and stainless steel frame. The case shares a degree of similarity with Apple's Clear Case but is the better pick because of its pricing and grippy nature.
Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe (iPhone 14)
A first-party accessory promising absolute compatibility with other accessories, the Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe adds a layer of protection to your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus while introducing a way to personalize. The accessory is popular among buyers for its lightweight nature, soft in-hand feel, and various color options.
ESR Classic Kickstand (iPhone 14)
With a slight weight increase and a redesign of the Classic Hybrid comes the ESR Classic Kickstand. The accessory has every feature seen on the standard model but with a kickstand built into the area around the camera array. This additional piece allows you to pair a different MagSafe accessory with your smartphone, letting you avoid the commonly seen MagSafe stand.
MOFT Snap Case (iPhone 14)
The MOFT Snap Case comes with built-in alignment magnets that ensure the other accessories from the brand, like its Snap-On Phone Stand and new Flash Wallet, work perfectly with your phone. It's available in three colors, Smoky Black, White and Clear, although you may have to go to its official website for the latter. The case uses a hard plastic back panel and a TPU frame to protect your phone from damage. Snap Case's plastic back also has self-healing properties to erase minor scratches appearing with daily use.
Spigen Tough Armor (iPhone 14)
Spigen Tough Armor (compatible with MagSafe) features three different materials in its construction, which are the primary reason behind the protection on offer. It has a foam inlay that helps absorb shocks, while a plastic frame on the outside provides rigidity to the silicone sleeve and even includes a kickstand for added functionality.
UAG DOT (iPhone 14)
UAG's DOT Silicone Case is the cover to add to your phone if you want something that feels as good as the first-party solution but offers more protection. Tacking this onto your iPhone 14 series device won't make it overly bulky. MagSafe's performance with this accessory will ensure you can charge without issues. Your mileage with other accessories might vary.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Mag (iPhone 14 Plus)
SUPCASE's Unicorn Beetle Pro Mag is the cover that lets you combine the best of rugged cases with the new magnetic feature for accessories. It comes with all the bells and whistles of the standard UB Pro, featuring a built-in screen protector, a swiveling belt clip attachment, and a kickstand, but differentiates itself with the built-in magnetic array.
Which MagSafe Case should you buy for your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus
Compatibility with accessories is key when picking a MagSafe case for your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus. Thus, we think choosing one of Apple's official cases will work best if you plan on using a variety of accessories. The raised elements on these aren't substantial, meaning most third-party attachments should connect just fine. Plus, they come with a wide variety of color options.
But if you'd like a higher degree of protection on your iPhone, you likely want to choose an option from Spigen or SUPCASE, brands with a proven pedigree for rugged accessories. Thus, if you own an iPhone 14, picking the Tough Armor with MagFit is a reasonable decision, but if you own an iPhone 14 Plus, we believe the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Mag will be a better fit.
This marks the end of our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus MagSafe case guide. Do you like the concept of MagSafe and find it useful in your day-to-day activities? Let us know with a comment below.