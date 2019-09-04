8nm Samsung Exynos 980 announced with integrated 5G modem

The Samsung Exynos 980 is the company’s first 5G-integrated mobile processor. It is built using 8nm process, and features two Cortex-A77 CPU cores and four Cortex-A55 cores, in addition to the Mali-G76 GPU.

The 5G modem component supports connectivity from 2G through 5G, with data transfer speeds of 2.55Gbps. The chip also features an integrated NPU for all AI tasks, and, for all the multimedia needs, it supports cameras of up to 108MP.

The Exynos 980 also offers multi-format codec (MFC) which supports encoding and decoding of 4K UHD video at 120 frames per second (fps), in addition to HDR10+ support with dynamic mapping.

The chip will enter mass production by the end this year, and we can expect to see devices powered by it early 2020.