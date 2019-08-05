88MP: Huawei Mate 30 Pro to feature not one but two 40MP sensors

The Note10 is just a couple of days away, but Samsung’s decision to reuse/recycle the 12MP camera from the Galaxy S10 could backfire as Huawei is taking another bold photography step forward. The Chinese phone-maker was always a top camera innovator, and a recent report suggests that the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 Pro will bring some major changes to the table.

We know, from earlier reports and rumors, that the main camera on the Mate 30 Pro will be a 40MP shooter, but, according to Ice universe, Huawei will equip the phone with an additional, secondary 40MP unit, for a total or two 40MP lenses on the device.

The report details that the main sensor will be the 40MP 1/1.7-inch RYYB sensor from the P30 Pro, with the secondary 40MP shooter being a 1/1.55-inch wide-angle lens. Additionally, a third 8MP telephoto lens with 5X zoom is expected to complete the trio, in addition to a ToF sensor. That’s 88MP and not counting the ToF sensor which could bump the total numbers beyond 90MP. Overkill? We’ll have to wait and see, but the envelope has been really pushed if the report is accurate.

…and, as we all know here at Pocketnow, just as well as benchmark results don’t matter (but real-life performance does), megapixel count doesn’t matter (but the final photos do). Are you excited? Curious?