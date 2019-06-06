80M Huawei phones are now running EMUI 9, 20M more expected

Huawei is trying to keep the conversation positive about the company and its smartphone business in times where it is struggling to cope with the U.S. ban that’s affecting both the phone and the network business. The Chinese company issued a press release to inform everyone that there are now 80 million users running EMUI 9, Huawei’s own custom UI on top of Android 9 Pie.

While initially it was only available on a handful of devices, including the Mate10, P20, Mate RS and Nova3, Huawei is now adding older devices to the mix with the Mate9 and P10, which will get the update treatment by the end of this month. The complete list of devices that are now, or will soon run EMUI 9 consists of Mate10 series, Mate9 series, MateRS, Mate20 lite, P20 series, P10 series, Nova3 series.

What the future holds for Huawei is uncertain, but both the company and Google reassured users that current devices out there will continue to be supported, and this is a testimony to that.