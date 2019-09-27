8 limited-time deals on refurbished Apple iPads!

Apple iPads are the prefect intersection of portability and functionality. Unlike laptops, which are too clunky, and smartphones, which are too small, the iPad provides a portable method to comfortably read books and watch your favorite TV shows. Quality often correlates directly with price, and Apple products are known for being quite expensive. Fortunately, we’ve helped compile a list of 8 heavily discounted Apple iPads to meet any criteria!

Apple iPad Mini 1st Gen 7.9″ 16GB – Black (Certified Refurbished)

Boasting 10 hours of battery life, this iPad Mini allows you to browse the internet and send emails for an entire day before recharging. The 7.9” LED-backlit Multi-Touch Display means a generous screen to watch movies while on-the-go. The 5 MP iSight camera is excellent for capturing 1080p HD videos. Get yours today for just $84.99, which is 74% off.

Apple iPad 3 9.7″ 16GB – White (Certified Refurbished)

An iPad with Retina display doesn’t need to break the bank. This Apple iPad 3 features a stunning 9.7-inch Retina display that lets you view crystal-clear images. That means 2048 x 1536 pixel resolution to make all your TV shows appear more vibrant and alive than ever before. Thanks to the 1 GHz A5X processor, you’ll be able to run multiple apps without any lag. The Apple iPad 3 9.7″ 16GB – White (Certified Refurbished) is currently 55% off, which brings your total down to $169.99!

Apple iPad 2 9.7″ 32GB – Black (Certified Refurbished)

What makes Apple products so exceptional is the high-quality construction. Even their refurbished products are built to last a very long time. The Apple iPad 2 is thinner and lighter than its predecessor. You can make FaceTime video calls and capture 730p HD videos up to 30 frames per second. Get the Apple iPad 2 9.7″ 32GB – Black (Certified Refurbished) for $149.99. That’s 56% off the original price.

Apple iPad 2 9.7″ 16GB – White (Certified Refurbished)

If you’re interested in an Apple iPad 2, but don’t need the enormous 32GB hard drive size, this is the perfect option. At 16GB, this iPad functions exceptionally while also shaving off some additional costs. All refurbished products come with a free 90-day warranty to cover parts and labor. Start utilizing the dual-core A5 chip on the Apple iPad 2 9.7″ 16GB – White (Certified Refurbished) today for just $119.99, which is 56% off.

Apple iPad 3 9.7″ 16GB – Black (Certified Refurbished)

The Apple iPad 3 is an excellent device for capturing breathtaking photos. Constructed with a 5.0 Megapixel iSight camera, this iPad takes amazing photos and videos. Be sure to utilize the built-in Siri functionality for hands-free capabilities. Best of all, this iPad has a gorgeous 9.7” Retina display. Your total for the Apple iPad 3 9.7″ 16GB – Black (Certified Refurbished) is just $169.99, which is 56% off.

Apple iPad 3 9.7″ 32GB – Black (Certified Refurbished)

Upgrade to 32GB if your want more storage space. This iPad allows you to store more photos, books, and movies. You’ll have the premium 1 GHz A5X processor and 2048 x 1536 pixel resolution. For a limited time, Apple iPad 3 9.7″ 32GB – Black (Certified Refurbished) is 55% off the original price. It’s your for just $189!

Apple iPad Air 2 9.7″ 16 GB – Space Gray (Certified Refurbished)

Just like the Apple MacBook Air, the iPad Air is as light as feather. This portable iPad is an excellent choice for the frequent traveler. You’ll have Wi-Fi connectivity everywhere you go and a 8MP rear camera to capture all of life’s wonders. The Apple iPad Air 2 9.7″ 16 GB – Space Gray (Certified Refurbished) is only $339. That’s 55% off the original price of $756.

Apple iPad Mini 2 7.9″ 32GB – Space Grey (Certified Refurbished)

The Apple iPad Mini is one of the smallest tablets on the market, but don’t let the size fool you. This iPad is loaded with premium features. You’ll have a gorgeous 7.9” Retina display and HDTV resolution. 32GB of space is plenty for all your important documents. Check out the Apple iPad Mini 2 7.9″ 32GB – Space Grey (Certified Refurbished) today 54% off. It’s yours for just $289.

by Christopher Jin