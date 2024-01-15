Foldable smartphones have come a long way, and 2023 showed us a few very impressive devices, such as the Google Pixel Fold, HONOR Magic V2, and the OnePlus Open. One of the most devices that stood out the most was the OnePlus Open. It had not only delivered an excellent form factor and premium specifications, but it has also perfected the software by offering a new way to multitask and use multiple applications simultaneously.

2024 will be an even bigger year for foldables, and in this post, we wanted to combine all of the vertically folding devices that we expect to see sometime in the next 12 months. We’ve also written a similar post, focusing solely on the foldable flip phones.

8 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 is an excellent foldable devices. While the company didn’t bring a lot of new features or hardware improvements to the table, it took an extra year to perfect the essentials that make foldable so great.

In 2024, we’re expecting Samsung to bring a lot more improvements to the table. While the rumor mill is still quiet about the potential specifications and enhancements, there’s a chance that the heated competition and great alternatives could make Samsung bring major advancements to its next premium foldable. We’d love to see Samsung increase the cover screen’s display, make the phone lighter, remove the crease in the middle, and offer a thinner profile with the same battery efficiency as the last two generations of Folds.

We’d also love to see Samsung include an embedded S Pen slot for the stylus, and add support for the pen on the main screen, but there are some space limitations that could make these changes very difficult to achieve. Whatever the next Galaxy Z Fold will be, we should see some leaks appear in the coming weeks and months ahead. We expect to see the next Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 sometime in July or August.

7 Google Pixel Fold 2

The Google Pixel Fold is an excellent foldable device with all the Pixel features we all know and love. Google worked its magic, bringing the Pixel camera to its first foldable device, enabling it to become one of the best foldable camera smartphones in 2023. Google also managed to make solid hardware, and we’re expecting the next successor to continue the trends.

We don’t have a lot of information about the upcoming Google Pixel Fold 2, and we haven’t heard whether it’s under development at all. While we’re still in the early days of receiving rumors and leaks about a potential successor, we can only speculate and hope that the next device will come with a similar design, perhaps borrowing some aesthetics from the Pixel 8 series, the Google Tensor G3 chipset, an improved camera setup, and potentially the same 7-year update guarantee as the Pixel 8 flagships. If Google follows the same schedule as in 2023, we could see the Pixel Fold 2 sometime in June, or possibly at Google I/O 2024.

6 OnePlus Open 2

The OnePlus Open is one of the best foldable devices on the market right now, and it sports a large 6.31-inch cover, and 7.82-inch main display. It’s thin, measuring 11.7mm when folded, and 5.8mm when unfolded, and it’s perfect regardless of how you use it – in an open or closed form.

Suppose OnePlus releases its foldable phone at the same time as the OnePlus Open; we could see the Open 2 sometime in the middle of October 2024. And given that many OnePlus devices sport the same design, form factor, and well, the teams behind these two companies, we’ll likely see both the OPPO Find N4 and the OnePlus Open 2 released on the same day, sharing the specifications, hardware, and even the looks. Of course, OnePlus has its own partnerships and software team, and we’ll likely see features on the two devices.

5 OPPO Find N4

As we all know, OnePlus is under the arms of OPPO, and both the Find N3 and the OnePlus Open sport the same hardware, specifications, and design. The next OPPO Find N4 is expected to arrive sometime in October, 2024, and while we have no leaks and rumors about the upcoming device just yet, we expect to see small refinements and large upgrades to the already excellent camera setup.

4 HONOR Magic V3

HONOR makes excellent foldable smartphones, and the Magic Vs, as well as the Magic V, sport impressive hardware and unique selling points. The software is well-optimized for large-screen devices, and HONOR has the sweet spot for how large a cover should be that’s comfortable to type on and use.

For the upcoming HONOR Magic V3, assuming the company releases that sooner than the Vs 2 internationally, we could see improved specifications, a further fine-tuned hardware, and an even better camera setup. We could also see the new MagicOS 8.0 on new HONOR devices, bringing Android 14, a new design, and dozens of new features to the table.

While HONOR has already announced the HONOR Magic Vs2 in China, it’s yet to be available outside of the country, and even the HONOR Magic V2 hasn’t made it officially outside of China. At this point in time, it’s hard to follow the release timeline, but if the company retains its schedule, we could see the HONOR Magic V3 show up sometime in July and a Vs model sometime in October.

3 HUAWEI Mate series

HUAWEI unveiled the Mate X5 and Mate X3 devices in 2023, both sporting flagship chips from previous years. The phones were not widely available, and they were mostly sold in China. However, they feature a lot of upgrades over their predecessors, and we expect significantly faster-performing chips in the 2024 models.

2 Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 was announced back in August 2023, and we expect a successor sometime in August 2024. The device arrived with a 6.56-inch cover and 8.03-inch main displays, a quad camera setup, and 67W wired and 50W wireless charging features. It had Harman Kardon tuned speakers and Leica lenses for the cameras, and we have high expectations for the new Mix Fold 4.

1 Tecno Phantom

The Tecno Phantom V Fold was announced in February 2023, and we expect to see the new device sometime in February or April 2024. The Phantom V Fold featured the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip, and it was an excellent device that surprised everyone with its quality hardware, impressive specifications, and overall value.

Now that the foldable smartphone market is heating up, and more companies are challenging Samsung’s dominant position, it’ll be interesting to see how the market develops and changes in 2024. As always, we’ll keep an eye on the news and bring you the latest as they become available. We’ll test out the new devices, so make sure to stay tuned to Pocketnow.com, our social channels, and our YouTube channel.

