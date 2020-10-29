You’ll find amazing prices on docking stations, battery banks, Lightning cables, and more

by: Alexander Quejado

Apple is undeniably one of the most popular phone vendors in the world, and with that comes a wealth of accessories. Today, we’ve lined up eight deals on affordable pairings that will help you keep your iPhone powered up and protected.

Naztech 2-in-1 Charging Dock

On the surface, it’s just a wireless charging dock. If you take a closer look at the charging surface, you’ll find a removable battery that acts as a portable power bank. Simply place your iPhone on top of the power bank for wireless charging on the go, or prop it up on the charging base to create a powered phone stand.

Buy now: $49.99, 44% off the $89 MSRP

Piston Connect Braid 360: 5ft MFi Lightning Cable

No iPhone charging setup is complete without a Lightning cable. This 5-foot Piston Connect Braid by Logiix is braided in durable nylon for ultimate longevity and MFi-certified for fast, safe charging.

Buy now: $29.95, 14% off the $34 MSRP

Logiix Sync & Charge Anti-Stress MFi Lightning Cable

If braided cables aren’t your style, you can save a few bucks with a rubber-coated cable. Logiix also offers a 3.93-foot TPE-wrapped MFi Lightning cable with a flexible anti-stress housing to prevent fraying from extended use.

Buy now: $21.95, 12% off the $24 MSRP

Zone One 15,000mAh Dual-USB Power Bank

You won’t always have a power outlet nearby, which is why you should keep a reliable, high-capacity power bank on hand. The 15,000mAh Zone One is a great, no-frills option for weekend-long camping trips or any situation where your phone might need a boost.

Buy now: $22.99, 77% off the $99 MSRP

4-in-1 Wireless Fast Charging Dock Station

If you’re an Apple fan, chances are your iPhone isn’t your only Apple device. When it comes to charging, you might have a mess of Lightning cables or only a single cable, stuck charging things one at a time. With this 4-in-1 fast-charging station, you can power up 3 Qi-enabled devices, like your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, wirelessly and one additional device via USB.

Buy now: $49.54, 57% off the $116 MSRP

Vegan Leather 10W Wireless Fast Charger

A lot of charging bases work just fine but look, well, somewhere between boring to straight-up ugly. For those of you with more elegant taste, look no further than this vegan leather wireless charger. This 10-watt charger delivers fast charging on a sleek, non-slip vegan leather surface. You can choose between graphite gray, tan, or blue to suit your aesthetics.

Buy now: $34.95, 12% off the $39 MSRP

Docking Station

Speaking of aesthetics, what better way to compliment your alluring Apple accessories than with an elegant docking station to match? This walnut pad for your iPhone features wireless charging, and you can upgrade to larger models that support your Apple Watch and AirPods.

Buy now: $88, 10% off the $98 MSRP

Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone 7/8

Blue light from digital devices like your phone can keep you up at night, which is why using your phone before bed is frowned upon. If you just can’t let go of your device in the wee hours of the night, this Ocushield screen protector can help. It blocks up to 90% of blue light without adding an orange tinge, saving your eyes even during nighttime use.

Buy now: $29.99, 36% off the $46 MSRP

Prices subject to change.