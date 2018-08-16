7nm Kirin 980 processor will arrive with the Huawei Mate 20 series

Huawei has confirmed that their new Kirin 980 processors will feature 7nm design and that it will come with the new Mate 20 series smartphones that will be launched in October. This processor will first be presented during IFA 2019 and it will be the first chipset using 7nm technology.

These chipsets will give us improved performance in general, and a better-sustained performance. A move to smaller manufacturing processes usually gives us more powerful chips. Other leaks have surfaced concerning the new Huawei Mate 20 devices, and surely many others will follow. At least, for now, we know that the new flagship smartphones of Huawei will have a more powerful processor and that Huawei beat Apple in the development of new 7nm technologies.