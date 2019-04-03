7nm chip orders ramping up for TSMC

Chip orders for 7nm processors are ramping up for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), according to unnamed industry sources cited by DigiTimes. While volumes are increasing slowly, the report suggests that TSMC will likely see its entire production capacity be utilized in the third quarter of 2019.

While TSMC manufactures 7nm chips for many companies, it is Huawei’s HiSilicon and AMD that are mentioned as clients ramping up their volumes. Another recent report mentioned the fact that Huawei and the aforementioned HiSilicon are the main reason for TSMC’s production growth. Qualcomm and MediaTek are expected to also place larger orders in the second half of the year.

In addition, TSMC has kicked off volume production of chips built using an enhanced 7nm with EUV node at the end of March

Mass shipments of EUV-based 7nm chips are expected to kick off in the second half of the year as well. After a slow start of 2019, sources claim that TSMC could turn things around and bounce back as more and more wafer orders are being placed by its main clients.