Apple’s 7nm A12 chips have come to make the iPhone great again
It seems that 7nm A12 chipsets are coming to the new iPhone models that are going to be launched soon. This would give Apple’s devices a technical lead over many companies that still use 10nm processors in their devices. This advantage could last up to a year since supply chain sources say that most brands will keep on using 10nm chips for a while.
Apple’s devices will only have 7nm processor competition coming from Huawei. The rest of the smartphone producing companies will still have to wait for Qualcomm and MediaTek to launch their 7nm chipsets until 2019. These new 7nm processors will come in the new iPhone lineup thanks to TSMC who has been providing these chips for Apple. Samsung has also announced that it’s working on developing 7nm chipsets but we don’t have a launch date. These 7nm process chips will make these year’s devices 20-30% faster than last year’s iPhone X. Unfortunately, we still get Intel modems.
