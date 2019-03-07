MediaTek working on a 7nm 5G chip, coming later this year

MediaTek has confirmed that it’s working on a 7nm 5G chip that will be available this year. Talking to AndroidAuthority, Finbarr Moynihan, MediaTek’s vice president of corporate sales and business development for the Americas and Europe, confirmed that the chip will be a higher-end offering, geared towards flagship products.

How we brand it and what it shows up as, I’m not sure. But you’ll certainly see more high-end capability than, say, we’ve exhibited on the P90

Moynihan also confirmed that the upcoming chip will be more capable than the company’s current flagship offering, the 12nm Helio P90. Knowing that MediaTek application processors are more cost effective, we can expect flagship phones powered with the new chip to be somewhat less expensive than those having the Snapdragon 855 at their core.