HMD Global sold 70 million Nokia phones in two years of its existence

HMD Global has turned two. It is the company that took on a great challenge, walking in the footsteps of what was back in the day the Nokia behemoth. The Nokia brand now belongs to HMD, and HMD is responsible for Nokia phones, whether feature or smart. It managed in two years to become a key player again, being a top 5 brand in some European countries.

Over the course of these two years, HMD managed to sell 70 million phones. This number includes feature phones as well. The company’s German head of PR, Britta Gerbracht, talked to the press at the Nokia 8.1 launch. She said that the Nokia brand itself contributed in large part to the success of HMD. She admitted that most of their smartphone sales go to people who already knew about the Nokia brand from back in the day.

80 percent of customers are men that are 35 or older. However, the company is trying to attract a younger user base, addressing millennials. It’s not difficult to comprehend that it is the cheaper phones that contributed to the success, so far, and that things will likely not change in 2019. The Nokia 6.1 is, according to the company, the best-selling “new” Nokia phone, but the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 3.1 are also popular. HMD wants to consolidate its position in the 300 to 400 Euro price range, and that is going to be its focus for 2019.