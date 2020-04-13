Our smartphone chargers have become just as important as the devices they power when it comes to getting through the day, which makes things incredibly difficult when they either charge too slowly or fail to do their job all together.

These seven best-selling charging tools and gadgets will keep your devices reliably powered-up in style, and each one is available at a significant discount for a limited time.

1. Clutch: The World’s Thinnest Portable Charger

MSRP: $40 | Sale Price: $35.99 (10% off)

Ideal for frequent travelers, this ultra-compact and portable charger packs a 2,300mAh battery in a frame that’s the size of a credit card. You’ll be able to charge all of your iOS devices up in minutes thanks to fast-charging capabilities, and intelligent current control keeps your devices safe at all times.

2. Marble Wireless Charging Pad

MSRP: $69 | Sale Price: $55.99 (18% off)

Embrace the wireless charging revolution with this sleek and stylish charging pad. Made from marble stone, this elegant pad fits in with any aesthetic and comes loaded with an LED indicator along with a variety of safety features to protect your devices from overcharging.

3. Smart Touch Auto-Clamping Wireless Car Charger

MSRP: $60 | Sale Price: $50.99 (15% off)

With intelligent clamps and 360-degrees of rotation, this Qi-enabled charger lets you charge your phone in style while navigating hands-free. Offering the perfect viewing angle while you drive, the Smart Wireless Car Charger also comes with a QC 3.0 adaptor for fast charging.

4. Suction Powered Wireless Charger

MSRP: $69 | Sale Price: $51.95 (24% off)

This suction-powered charger lets you take advantage of the full functionality of your phone even while it’s receiving power. You’ll be able to toss this powerful charger in your bag at a moment’s notice thanks to its lightweight design and compact size, and stable charging patterns ensure that your battery will never be overloaded.

5. YT-02 Car Mount Air Vent Phone Holder

MSRP: $14.95 | Sale Price: $12.95 (13% off)

Get a perfect view of your phone and the road while you drive with this universally-compatible phone holder that easily mounts to your air vent. Available in a variety of colors, this holder even supports auto-expansion in order to match your phone’s unique thickness.

6. 2-in-1 Wireless Charger + UV Sanitizer

MSRP: $44.99 | Sale Price: $37.99 (15% off)

Keep your smartphone charged-up and germ-free with this two-in-one sanitizing stand. You’ll be able to quickly power-up your devices without having to worry about cables and wire clutter, and the latest UV technology ensures that every bit of bacteria is eliminated from your device along the way.

7. Convertible Wireless Charging Stand

MSRP: $59.95 | Sale Price: $39.99 (33% off)

Enjoy the perfect combination of convenience and power with this compact charging stand. It offers the optimal 10W of wireless power that gets delivered to your device regardless of whether it’s standing or lying down, and an eco-friendly design means that you’ll be doing your part to save the planet while you charge.

Prices are subject to change.