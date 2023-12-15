As we approach the end of 2023, we must take a step back and reflect on the year. A closer look at Google’s product and service lineup reveals that the company isn’t slowing down by killing popular products, features, and services, and the company shut down more than seven different projects in 2023 alone.

Users who haven’t upgraded from devices like the Google Pixel 5 are now recommended to purchase a newer Google Pixel smartphone, such as the Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro – not only because they’re far better than the three-year-old device in every aspect, but also because the latest generation is promised to receive seven years of OS and security updates. The list also includes other Pixel smartphones and various Google-made services, features, and apps that were used by tens of millions of users globally.

7 Google Pixel 5

The Google Pixel 5 was announced back in 2020, and it was a significantly different device compared to the previous Pixel flagship models. It had a midranger Snapdragon 765 5G chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 6-inch edge-to-edge OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It was a decent device that was often recommended, and it even supported wireless charging, despite having a metal build and rear panel – as it was later found out, the device had a cutout for the charging coil that enabled the wireless charging.

The Pixel 5 has already received its last OS update with Android 14, and the last security patch, meaning the device has now officially been retired. With no more official updates in sight, the phone will have to rely on modders and the community to keep it updated. As for general users, it’s time to upgrade.

6 Google Pixel 4a (5G)

The Google Pixel 4a 5G was announced in November 2020. It had the same chip as the Pixel 5, but it lacked a few extra features that made it a great alternative for less. The phone had a 6.2-inch, 60Hz, OLED display, 6GB of RAM, and support for 5G. It didn’t have wireless charging, but it had two cameras on the back. It was a solid device for users in the US, and a great alternative for less.

The Pixel 4a (5G) has also been updated to Android 14 and received its last security update in November 2023. This means that the phone is now officially discontinued, and users with the device who appreciate secure devices are now encouraged to upgrade.

5 Google Pixel 4a

The Google Pixel 4a was announced in August 2020. It was the smallest and most affordable A-series device in Google’s lineup of Pixel phones, and it offered a 5.81-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 730G, 6GB of RAM, and a single camera setup on the back. It was an affordable device with the power of Google’s camera algorithm, and it was easily one of the best camera phones in its price range. The Pixel 4a received its last OS and security update in August 2023, and it’s now officially discontinued.

4 Google Podcasts

Google Podcasts was the company’s service that enabled free streaming of shows. The service had basic functionality that enabled users to save, sign up for their favorite creators, and download options. While the service lacked a few additional playback options and a few advanced features, it was used by millions as it supported most major and well-known shows.

To make YouTube, as a service, more appealing, Google decided to focus more on YouTube Music, and integrate Podcasts under one roof. The Podcasts app and service will be retired later in 2024.

3 Google Stadia

While the announcement of shutting down Google Stadia, a cloud streaming game platform, was announced back in 2022, Google took a few more months to shut it down. The service was officially shut down on January 18, 2023.

Despite the unfortunate ending, Google managed to end the service on a high note. Users who previously purchased any games or Stadia-related hardware were completely reimbursed for their investments. Whether it was a Stadia gaming controller, a popular game, or a monthly subscription, Google paid back every cent.

2 Pixel Pass

The Pixel Pass program enabled users to pay a monthly charge for their Pixel smartphones. This allowed users to pay a small and more affordable charge every month. Users also had the ability to automatically and immediately upgrade after two years. The program was killed less than two years after introducing it, and it’s no longer available for new users.

1 YouTube Stories

YouTube Stories offered creators to upload short, temporary videos that would expire after seven days. It was similar to Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram Stories, except that videos lasted for an extended time before they disappeared from users’ timelines.

YouTube Stories, as a standalone feature, was officially shut down on June 26, 2023. Instead, YouTube recommends creators upload YouTube Shorts to boost short content creation on the platform.

Other

Alongside the popular services and features, Google also killed several other apps and services.

Google Domains : The service was used by professionals alike to help purchase domains at affordable prices. On June 15, 2023, Google announced that Squarespace is acquiring its Google Domains assets for an undisclosed value. The service will officially be retired on January 22, 2024.

: The service was used by professionals alike to help purchase domains at affordable prices. On June 15, 2023, Google announced that Squarespace is acquiring its Google Domains assets for an undisclosed value. The service will officially be retired on January 22, 2024. Wait, there’s more! Google also shut down Google Jamboard, Jamboard, DropCam, Google Optimize, Google Cloud IoT Core, Google Album Archive, Grasshopper, and many more in 2023. We recommend you take a look at the killedbygoogle.com website to see the history of apps, products, and services that Google has killed over the years.