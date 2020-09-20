7 gadgets helping me work from home during the pandemic

The pandemic has changed the way we work. The majority of the world’s workforce has shifted to working from home. Personally, I’ve been staying at home since March. While it’s been hard, working from home seems to be my cup of tea. However, I faced several issues which include – how to sanitize my gadgets, not having the required number of sockets in my room, not having the perfect wireless charger, and more. I was lucky enough to get hold of the gadgets that solved these problems for me, and I hope they’ll help you too. Hence, here is a list of 7 gadgets that are helping me work from home during the pandemic.

AMX XP60 Charger

I have multiple devices including a smartphone, laptop, tablet, and a pair of Bluetooth earphones that I use daily. There are many devices but not enough power outlets in work space. That’s where AMX XP60 charger comes in handy. It is a charger with multiple (4) ports. It comes with x USB-C USB PD (Power Delivery) Port @ 45W, and 3 x USB-A Ports with @ Max 17W (5V x 3.4A). The rectangular form factor does take up a significant room of your socket. However, with four ports, the convenience of having a single charger below my work desk helps me charge my headphones, plug-in my wireless charger, and an Amazon Echo device.

The AMX XP60 can charge your MacBook at a maximum of 45W. Plus, a tablet like Galaxy Tab S7 that can charge at 45W but is supplied with a lower watt charger can also be charged in its full glory. The AMX XP60 charger is one of the most convenient devices I’ve used during the work from home situation. You might not know that you need it till you actually use it. One can purchase the AMX XP60 charger here.

LYFRO Air Capsule

One of the most annoying part with all these review devices coming in during the pandemic was to sanitize them. Luckily, LYFRO sent me their Air Capsule. It is basically a rectangular box where you can put your gadgets like mobile phones, TWS earphones or even keys to sanitize them using the UV-C light in 8 minutes. According to the company, it kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. Further, it is meticulously designed to incorporate a wireless charger at the top of the device.

It can charge your wireless charge-enabled devices at 10W. It worked well with my OnePlus 8 Pro. Additionally, the sanitizing comes in very handy when you return home from outside and you are needed to sanitize small things like phones, keys, TWS earphones, and more. I recommend it if you are someone who needs to sanitize gadgets or small things in daily life. You can purchase it here.

UNIQ Vertex Duo wireless charger

I received it alongside the LYFRO Air Capsule. For reference, LYFRO is UNIQ’s sub-brand. The UNIQ Vertex Duo wireless charger is beautifully designed to help you charge two devices at once. It supports simultaneous fast-charging up to 15W for your phone and TWS earphones. Plus, when needed to charge only the phone, it can be undocked to lie flat on the table.

Although, I prefer it docked since it is more convenient for my eyes to glance over it for notifications while working. I recommend it if you need a wireless charger to charge two devices (a phone and a pair of TWS earphones) simultaneously. You can purchase it here.

Stuffcool WC510 Qi-certified wireless charger

I was in dire need of a standing wireless charger on my work desk when I got the Stuffcool wireless charger. It is a Qi-certified charging device that ensures the safety of your phone by input current protection and short circuit protection. The Stuffcool WC510 wireless charger charges phones at 10W both vertically and horizontally. The stand provides a very good angle for your eyes too.

Further, it is case-friendly, like the other wireless chargers mentioned on this list. I like the overall design and ease of use. You can purchase the Stuffcool WC510 wireless charger here.

Sennheiser HD 450BT

The Sennheiser HD 450BT were sent to me by the company for review. I liked them so much that I purchased the HD 458BT variant, which is basically just a different color model, for myself. As I said in my review, “you no longer need to shed a premium on a pair of noise-canceling headphones with a good build and sound quality.” These come with up-to-date tech like Bluetooth 5.0, APTx-LL, USB Type-C, and excellent battery life, good sound quality, and above-average ANC.

I’m not a heavy-bass-person. The sound performance is smooth, detailed, and the instruments don’t get lost in the mix. I enjoy listening to my favorite tracks on these. The details are good, and the treble is sharp. Further, it takes about two hours to charge from zero to full, which provides 30+ hours of listening. You can purchase the Sennheiser HD 450BT here for $149.95.

OPPO Reno4 Pro

The OPPO Reno4 Pro gets a mention in this list for its 65W fast charging tech. In this work from home situation, I needed a phone that stays with me rather than being plugged in the charger. Hence, I chose the Reno4 Pro for being my work from home partner during the quarantine. Once you get the taste of 65W fast charging everything else seems to be slow. The performance was not a problem for me. My use case includes switching between Chrome, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Slack while keeping an eye on my Twitter feed.





Plus, the Reno4 Pro sports an excellent design. The display edges are curved only to the point that they do not cause any fake-touches. Moreover, it is a slim and lightweight device that I enjoy using. Of course, I haven’t been using the cameras much, and you can get 65W fast charging for cheap with the Realme 7 Pro. However, if you are someone who needs a lightweight device with 65W fast charging tech, you can purchase the OPPO Reno4 Pro here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

The Galaxy Tab S7 gets a mention in my work from home list of gadgets because it has remained the one device that I enjoy consuming content on. From reading on Kindle to watching The Boys on Prime Videos, it is my favorite device for content consumption. I didn’t expect it to, but the 11-inch display size turned out perfect for my needs. If you want an Android tablet for reading, browsing, media consumption, and occasional office work, go get it! You can read our full review of the device here. Plus, you can purchase the tablet here.