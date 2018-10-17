Base model 6th-gen iPad 9.7 refurb discount not as big as listed on Amazon

It’s too good to be true, but when things were never true in the first place, they deserve a clear call-out.

Amazon is currently selling refurbished units of the latest 6th-generation iPad 9.7 32GB Wi-Fi only model for $289.99. They’re being sold in all the colors — Silver, Space Gray and Gold — with free two-day Prime shipping by a third party, BuySPRY.

We know how stingy Apple is when it comes to doling out discounts, but the Amazon page lists the discount as $140. It is not. It is $40. The base model iPad 9.7 is $329. It’s a discount, for sure, but it’s not as big as we’re being led to believe. And believe it or not, this fairly okay deal lasts through 3am Eastern.

Reasonably, there are 128GB refurbs with the Silver color going for $399.99 and the Gold at $379.99 — keep in mind that these are off the $429 MSRP for a mint 128GB iPad 9.7.

You can also buy refurbished Apple hardware directly from the company itself, though no iPad 9.7 units are currently available.