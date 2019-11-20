Up next
More deals keep on coming from Amazon. This time they’re selling iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 variants for as low as $145. These are all unlocked and will work on the network of your choice, they don’t include accessories other than a charger and charging cable that may be generic, and their battery health is guaranteed to have a minimum capacity of 80%. That being said, here are your options:

Apple iPhone 7 Plus, 32GB, Black – Fully Unlocked (Renewed) $291.86
Apple iPhone 7, 32GB, Black – Fully Unlocked (Renewed) $208.96
Apple iPhone 6S Plus, 16GB, Space Gray – Fully Unlocked (Renewed) $193.48
Apple iPhone 6S, 16GB, Space Gray – Fully Unlocked (Renewed) $144.99

