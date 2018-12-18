65-inch rollable LG TV and 5G smartphone coming

Remember that super cool 65-inch rollable LG TV from almost a year ago? It made its first appearance at this year’s 2018 CES, and, apparently, it will turn into a consumer product next year, in 2019. These rollable panels will be able to retract and expand at the touch of a button, pretty much like a garage door. The information comes from a Bloomberg report citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter.

With its rollable LG TV and other OLED products, the company is reportedly trying to revive a declining business affected by “price declines and stiffening Chinese competition”. While LG declined to officially comment, the insider claims that 2019 will be the year we’ll see the concept available for purchase as a commercial product.

The report also talks about LG’s first 5G smartphone, which is expected to be unveiled at the 2019 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. However, unlike their home-competitor, Samsung, LG is not planning on a foldable smartphone, the report claims. However, the company has already trademarked some monikers which could describe such a product, and we’ve seen patent filings related to a foldable smartphone.