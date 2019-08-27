Android

64MP Realme XT details emerge in the form of a vague render

The image you see above is a render of the upcoming Realme XT, published on Weibo by the company’s CMO, Xu Qi Chase. It is also apparently the first smartphone to arrive with a 64MP main camera, most likely based on the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor.

The Redmi Note 8 from Xiaomi, one of the main competitors for Realme, is set to be unveiled in the coming days, another phone with a 64MP main shooter, also most likely to be based on the same sensor made by Samsung.

While the race is on for the first 64MP smartphone — which will still produce 16MP images thanks to pixel binning technology — Xiaomi is preparing to launch a phone with a 108MP sensor developed by Samsung in collaboration with the company.

