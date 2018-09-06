Android

64GB Android One Moto X4 now available from Project Fi for cheap

Following up on yesterday’s savings serving, Google carrier Project Fi has announced a new version of a mid-range Motorola phone with Android One on it. No, it’s not the Motorola One or P30.

Up until now, the Moto X4 has been available on the network in its 32GB form for $249. Pitting that against the wholly unlocked launch price of $399.99, that was a real bargain. Since then, however, Motorola has been selling the phone at $299.99 and a 64GB version at $359.99. And the aging phone hasn’t been getting any younger.

Well, Project Fi has finally brought up a 64GB version of the device for the price of $299.99. Knowing that it’s with Android One, we’re guaranteed a fairly fast update to Android Pie soon, so what better time to take in a discount and — maybe perhaps — join Project Fi.

Too bad we’re not getting what India has: a 6GB RAM version.

