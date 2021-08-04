Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Black Friday Deals Pocketnow

We have spotted several Samsung deals in the last couple of days, in case you want to check those out, but today we find that last year’s Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is on sale at Amazon.com. First up, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is getting a $250 discount, which leaves this unlocked variant with 128GB storage selling for $950 on your choice of Mystic Black, Mystic White, or Mystic Bronze.

The smaller Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is also on sale. You will find it going for $800 after receiving a #200 discount. This phone is also factory unlocked, and it’s available on its Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Green color variants. Remember that Samsung won’t give us a Note series refresh this year, so you would still have the latest Galaxy Note available in the market.

However, smartphone deals get better when you head over to OnePlus.com, where you will find last year’s OnePlus 8 getting a massive $300 discount, which leaves it available for $399. This device comes equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. And if you want the latest OnePlus 8T, you can get one with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for $549 with $200 savings.

We have also found some deals on the latest Apple Watch SE Nike Edition that’s currently selling for $329 at B&H. This model comes on its 44mm variant with a Silver Aluminum Case, the Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport band, LTE support, and a $30 discount. However, you can also get the 40mm model with GPS connectivity for just $249 with the same $32 savings at Amazon.com.

We have also spotted several Nintendo Switch games on sale, starring with the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that’s currently getting a $14 discount, leaving it available for just $46. Mario Golf: Super Rush is now available for $50 with $10 savings, or get the latest Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword for the same price.

Finally, we have also spotted the Xbox Wireless Controller on its Electric Volt color option selling for $56, which translates to $9 savings. This option usually sells for $65, and the best part is that it comes completely new, and it will be available with any of the latest Xbox gaming consoles.

