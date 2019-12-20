Amazon is always giving us great deals. This time we found massive discounts on Apple’s MacBook Pro and some other exciting products.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage is available for $2,199. You save $600 of its regular $2,700 price. Remember that you also receive a brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology, a Touch Bar with Touch ID, the 4GB Radeon Pro 560x Graphics, Intel UHD Graphics 630, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 10 hours of battery life.

If you want to keep your home safe, the Yale Assure Lock is $84 off its regular $299 price. This Wi-Fi/Bluetooth key-free touchscreen keypad deadbolt. You can lock, unlock, and check lock status with voice assistants, including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. You can also share access, customize lock settings, and see who comes and goes from anywhere using the August app.

Polaroid’s Snap Touch is a 13MP portable instant print digital photo camera with a built-in touchscreen display. It’s usually found for $17.99, but you can get it for $129.99. This all in one camera and printer can also record videos at 1080p, but don’t try to print out your videos.

